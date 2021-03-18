Tips to make sure your family is prepared for an emergency or natural disaster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has seen fires destroy homes and torrential downpours in the last two weeks that caused significant damage to dozens of structures across the state.

The homeowners said, it happened extremely quickly in many cases and they were not as prepared as they should have been.

A fire ripped through a Kaneohe home on Sunday, March 7.

Nextdoor neighbor Stacy Loe Paris said, the blaze made her realize her family was not prepared for an emergency.

“So we were watching television and all of a sudden we heard a couple of booms,” Loe Paris said. “It was so nerve-racking. It went up so quickly.”

Loe Paris said, the fire could have easily hopped to her property.

“Honestly, we didn’t really know what to do. What do you grab? Do you grab the fire extinguishers? Where are the fire extinguishers? Do you grab the hose? Do you stay? Do you leave?” she said.

John Blalock is a retired firefighter of 25 years. He is now is a disaster preparedness manager for the Hawaii Red Cross region.

According to Blalock, it is best to just leave when it comes to fires.

“Get out. Don’t even go back for your cell phone. Just get out in two minutes or less,” Blalock said.

Blalock said, it is important to have a go-bag and a two-week supply kit or other types of emergencies like the recent flooding in the state or even hurricanes.

“Having water, having a change of clothes, having footwear… these things you want to have in your kit, if you need to go, if you need to evacuate,” Blalock explained.

There is also the issue of making sure the items in the kits are not expired. That is what happened to the Moniz family on Tuesday, March 16, when a fire destroyed their home in Kuliouou.

“I ran out to the side, and had my fire extinguisher. I tried using it, and 15 years of letting my fire extinguisher sit, it didn’t work,” homeowner Tony Moniz said to KHON2.

According to Blalock, fire extinguishers typically last 10-12 years. He added that it is also important to check the expiration dates of canned goods or medications in supply kits or go-bags.

Blalock explained that many people also forget to double-check their insurance coverage.

The Alexander family on Maui lost everything in last week’s floodwaters and the homeowner did not realize it would not be covered.

“They said I needed flood insurance, so none of this is covered. Absolutely nothing. So I’m on the phone with the lady like, ‘I don’t understand. I have home owners insurance. Yes, Mark, you have homeowners insurance, but it’s not covered,'” said Mark Alexander, who lost his home on Monday, March 8.

Blalock said, Hawaii families should start to discuss their emergency plans and get their kits ready now before a disaster strikes.

“I don’t think we have that discussion enough about being prepared,” Blalock said.