Tips to help calm your pets during the New Year’s celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ringing in the new year usually comes with celebrations like fireworks, firecrackers and loud noises that may be scary for some pets.

Kristen Hudson with Oahu SPCA said if you know your dog has anxiety around loud noises it is best to prepare and plan before the big night.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“It’s important to prepare. So, what I recommend to pet owners is that they make sure their dogs all have collars with accurate tags. It’s a good time to get your pet microchipped if they aren’t already.” Kristen Hudson with Oahu SPCA

Hudson added that having a proper collar and getting microchipped is an added security just in case your pet does run away.

When a shelter finds a stray dog, they always check to see if they can locate the animal’s owner.

“Our stray dog intake for January at the shelter is usually at 100 or 150% higher than any other month in the year,” explained Hudson.

She said having a plan can prevent a dog from trying to run away from the fear of loud noises, like going to your pet hospital and talking to their veterinarian about their anxiety around fireworks and loud noises.

“You can get them something called a thunder shirt, which is like a big hug that wraps them up and hugs them,” Hudson added. “So, they feel a sense of calm and surely you can distract them with other things like a frozen Kong or a special bone.”

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Hudson said sometimes staying home with your pet might be best — that way you can calm them down when things get loud around your neighborhood.