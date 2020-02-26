Tips on saving for retirement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Start saving for retirement early. If you haven’t started early, just start.
Look at your budget, and see what you can afford to save. Work with a financial advisor to determine what is best for you.
For more information, log onto hawaiistatefcu.com.
