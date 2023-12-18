HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marketing is no easy field to take on.

This is especially true for small business entrepreneurs who typically don’t have the marketing budgets like their corporate competitors.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Holiday season marketing can significantly impact small businesses. Here are several strategies to consider:

Creating festive promotions

An easy way to begin your marketing venture is to offer holiday-themed discounts, bundle deals or limited-time offers to attract customers. Consider creating special holiday packages or gift sets that align with your products/services.

Optimizing website and social media

Another easy step to take is to decorate your website and social media profiles with holiday-themed visuals, banners and posts. You can run holiday-specific ad campaigns targeting seasonal keywords and festive hashtags.

Email marketing campaigns

This one takes a bit more planning and follow through. But you can develop a series of engaging holiday-themed emails that showcase promotions, new products or exclusive deals. It’s easy to personalize emails based on customer preferences and purchase history to enhance relevance.

Leveraging influencer collaborations

Hawaii is chock full of influencers. So, get on those socials, locate some influencers you find to particularly engaging or entertaining and seek to partner with them. Influencers or micro-influencers can promote your products/services through holiday-themed content. Host giveaways or contests in collaboration with influencers to increase brand visibility.

Offering gift guides and recommendations

This also take a bit of planning and organization. You can create gift guides that are tailored to different audiences or price points. You can suggest your products as ideal holiday gifts and provide helpful content such as “Top 10 Gifts for Tech Lovers” or “Gifts Under $50”.

Enhancing customer experience

By providing exceptional customer service and ensuring timely responses to inquiries and orders, you will build a loyal customer base. Consider offering gift wrapping services or personalized notes to add value to purchases.

Hosting holiday-themed events or workshops

You can organize virtual or in-person events, workshops or webinars that are link your products/services with the holiday season. You can offer exclusive discounts or access to new products during these events.

Supporting a cause or charity

Hawaiʻi has no shortage charities with which you can engage. Partner with a charity or initiate a holiday fundraising campaign. For each purchase made, donate a percentage to a chosen cause.Communicate this initiative through your marketing channels to resonate with socially conscious consumers.

Creating urgency with limited time offers

To create what is known as FOMO (fear of missing out), you can use phrases like “Limited Stock Available” or “Last Chance to Order for Christmas Delivery” to encourage immediate action. Countdown timers or limited-time promotions can prompt quicker decision-making.

Retargeting and remarketing campaigns

Implement retargeting ads to reach potential customers who have previously visited your site or shown interest in your products. Use dynamic ads showcasing viewed products to encourage conversion.

Remember to align these strategies with your brand identity and target audience preferences.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Analyze the effectiveness of each campaign using analytics to refine and optimize future marketing efforts.