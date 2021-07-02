Tips on how to keep your pet safe from fireworks this Fourth of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fireworks are a traditional part of Independence Day and with many expected to partake this year, the Maui Humane Society (MHS) is encouraging pet owners to be mindful of their furry friends during the holiday.

This fourth of July, MHS is giving out these five safety tips for keeping your pet safe from fireworks:

Ensure your pet is microchipped and ID tags are worn

Walk them/exercise during daylight hours

Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound

Put on some music or TV to mask the sound

Create a quiet space where your animal can feel in control

For more information, visit their website.