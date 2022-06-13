HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although Hawaii summers aren’t too extreme, it is still important to think about your pets and their heat tolerance during the summer months.

Best Friends is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving homeless pets and finding families to foster and adopt pets in need.

Although Hawaii stays warm for most of the year it is nice to have that reminder that your pet needs to stay in the shade during the middle of the day when the sun is at its hottest.

Because pets can get dehydrated it is also important to have fresh clean water available to them throughout the day. When out on hikes they suggest having a collapsible water dish for rehydrating throughout the trek.

Some pets really love the pool but it’s important to remember not all dogs are excellent swimmers. You should never leave your dog swimming unsupervised near any body of water. Pets should also not drink pool, ocean or lake water.

When going on a hike, pets can exhibit signs of heatstroke by panting, breathing heavy, having a dark red to purple tongue and in some cases throwing up.

If you notice these symptoms within your animal, it is best to move over to the shade and provide them with water. Once your pet is cooled down it is best to call your vet for further assistance.

Lastly, they recommend walking your animals early in the morning or later in the evening when it is not as hot outside. This will ensure you and your pet won’t get too hot and can still enjoy some outdoor exercise.

For more helpful tips on how to keep your animals cool during the summer months head to their website.