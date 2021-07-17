Tip A Cop fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics Hawaii

FILE – Two Honolulu Police Department officers serve a table of smiling diners as part of the Tip A Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii at Olive Garden in Ala Moana, Hawaii, July 17, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local law enforcement officers are turning in their badges and putting on aprons for a good cause.

The 30th annual Tip A Cop fundraiser is in full swing at several restaurants across Oahu.

Authorities are volunteering their time during the weekend of Saturday, July 17, to greet customers and assist servers to help raise tips for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes and programs.

“Our goal is to make as much as we can to support our local athletes. It’s truly been a challenge with the pandemic and not knowing how each fundraiser is gonna go, so we’re fortunate the community comes out to support.” Tracy Bender, Special Olympics Hawaii director of development

The Tip A Cop fundraiser has helped raise more than $340,000 in its 30-year history.

There are eight participating restaurants across the Malls on Oahu, including Ala Moana. See below for a list of participating restaurants on Sunday, July 18, from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Beach House by 604

Buffalo Wild Wings (Ala Moana Center)

The Counter Custom Burgers (Kahala Mall)

Goma Tei (Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center and Kahala Mall) *Only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lucky Strike (Ala Moana Center)

Olive Garden (Ala Moana Center)

