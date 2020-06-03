Tiny megalops crabs wash ashore on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Kauai, tiny crabs washed ashore last Friday.

The state land department says they’re called megalops, and are the larval stage of crabs.

These creatures float around until they’re large enough to settle onto the ocean floor.

Officials believe a large current brought them to shore.

They say it doesn’t happen very often, but it’s not unnatural.

A similar event happened on Oahu in 2017.

They provide a nice meal for birds.