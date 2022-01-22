‘Timmy Chang is ready’: Former teammate, Chad Owens, reacts to new UH football coach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the heels of Timmy Chang becoming the next head football coach for the University of Hawaii, many of his former star teammates are hoping he will bring the program back to greatness.

Chad Owens, a former UH All-American, was also a former teammate of Chang’s. Now, his son, Chad Jr., will play as the team’s quarterback under Chang this year.

“I’m excited for Tim, and you know what? The State of Hawaii, the current players right now, need to be excited about that as well,” said Owens.

Chang is a former University of Hawaii quarterback and his new position was announced on Saturday, Jan. 22, which is a week after former head coach Todd Graham resigned.

KHON2 asked Owens if the UH alumni can heal and support Timmy Chang after what happened with June Jones — who declined the conditions of becoming the next head coach.

“I think, as things start to settle here, we have no choice. The people have no choice but to back it. Got to give him the best opportunity to give our football program the best opportunity to be successful,” Owens explained.

All in all, Owens said the players are excited to get to the playbook and get back to work.