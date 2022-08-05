HONOLULU (KHON2) – Time is ticking if you haven’t stopped by Kyra the Baker’s cookie shop located on the second floor of the International Mark Place in Waikiki.

The teenage baker, Kyra Lung, opened up her shop at the beginning of summer dedicating her months to serving fresh-baked cookies to the people of Oahu.

Her summer shop became a huge hit! Most days she sold out of her most popular cookie flavors.

“This is actually such an amazing opportunity to have this hands-on experience,” said Kyra. “I have gone through a lot of challenges and obstacles, but you know, I feel like this is kind of worth it.”

You have until Sunday, August 14 to stop by her shop and try one, two, three or more of her cookies.

She has classic flavors like chocolate chip, macadamia nut and M&M. She also has fun flavors like smores, Biscoff and sometimes Reece’s stuffed.

Because Kyra has to head back to high school her cookie shop was only temporary at the International Market Place.

Her gourmet cookies are just under $5 each and she gives a kama’aina discount. For more information about her cookies head to her website or follow her on Instagram.