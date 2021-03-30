Time is ticking to use remaining funds on Hawaii Restaurant Holiday Business Cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Time is ticking for cardholders of the Hawaii Restaurant green holiday business cards. Those cards will go empty at 11:59 p.m. on March 31.

The green business cards can be used at any local eatery that accepts debit Mastercard.

“You can go ahead and purchase alcohol on it, put your tip on it, everything can go on it,” said Sheryl Matsuoka, the executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA). “It’s a true debit card that was purchased by local businesses.”

The holiday business card began as an extension of the federally funded Hawaii Restaurant Card program. Since its start in November, $1.1 million has been filtered back into the food service industry.

“It really helped kind of tidy us over through some difficult months,” said Bryan Andaya, President and CEO of L&L. “We noticed that in our customers, how much they appreciated being able to even get an ohana pack and share it with their family.”

The green business cards were a way for local businesses to gift their employees for the holidays. About 150 businesses participated in the program, including City Mill who bought $25,000 worth of cards.

“It turned out to be a really great program for, again, not only City Mill, its team members, but for the community,” said Steven Ai, City Mill Company CEO. “I think we supported a lot of different restaurants through all of our 400 different team members.”

HRA says the remaining funds will stay in the food service industry and go to three non-profit organizations.