HONOLULU (KHON2) — A young pup that has been waiting to be adopted for nearly six months needs to find a home before his foster family leaves on a trip that will last several weeks.

Two-year-old Hermey has easily adjusted to life in a home, learning commands like “sit” and “down,” and he even knows where to use the bathroom. He’s 100% a homebody. During his time at the shelter, Hermey was extremely stressed. Shelter life is not for him, and he needs someone to take care of him soon.

Being friendly and social with other dogs earned him the name “Mr. Popular” at the Hawaiian Island Humane Society where he was the star of the playgroup. He loves other dogs and is happiest when playing with his canine friends.

For his human friends, Hermey is an aspiring lapdog. He has a habit of politely asking you to sit on the floor with him, so he can climb right on. If you’re lucky, he’ll bring you a toy.

Hermey was featured in the shelter’s Valentine’s Day promotion, but unfortunately, he’s still waiting for someone to give him a rose. He would do best in a home that’s in a quiet neighborhood and has a fenced-in yard. Click here to see his likes and dislikes.

If you would like to foster Hermey for a few weeks, email placement@hihs.org, and if you would like to adopt him and provide a permanent home, click here.