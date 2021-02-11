Tim Sakahara named Blangiardi’s communications director

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday his selection of Tim Sakahara as his communications director. Sakahara will step into his role with the City and County of Honolulu on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Sakahara will be leaving his post as communications director for the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, which consists of 15 airports, 10 commercial harbors and more than 2,500 highway lane miles across the state. He represents the 2,600 employees diligently working to keep Hawai‘i’s transportation system moving forward.

“Tim Sakahara brings a very real depth and breadth of knowledge and experience in both government and media to lead our communications team,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “In our commitment to best serve and communicate vital information to our residents, Tim is an extraordinary and gifted communicator. We are all very grateful and excited Tim has accepted this very challenging role.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the community, while rejoining my former boss, Mayor Blangiardi, whom I have great respect for,” said Sakahara. “I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with HDOT and look forward to working for the City and County of Honolulu and communicating the new administration’s mission and goals to the public in a positive, transparent and effective manner.”