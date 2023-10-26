HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sharks are one of the most amazing marine species that we have on our planet.

They have been getting a bad rap through the years as movies like to portray them as mindless feeding machines bent on consuming as much flesh as possible.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But the truth is, sharks are predators; but they rarely set out to eat us. With that said, it is important to be respectful of the waters. It’s their home, and we are merely visitors.

So, when we hear about sharks in Hawaiʻi waters, caution is advised but fear is not necessarily the appropriate response to these surprisingly gentle predators.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the City and County of Honolulu said that two sharks were spotted cruising around the southeastern end of Oʻahu.

One shark was estimated to be approximately 6-feet in length. It was seen swimming, and possibly playing, in the waters around the area of Castles Surf Break at Waikīkī Beach.

There are lifeguards on duty so check with them for the most up to date information on where they are being seen.

The second shark, believed to be a tiger shark, according to the City, is estimated to be about 10-feet in length. This one was seen swimming around the waters of Ala Moana Beach Park.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, sharks in Hawaiʻi tend to gravitate toward surfers.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Both sharks have been characterized as ‘non-aggressive’ by the City and County of Honolulu. But if you do encounter a situation in which you feel unsafe, then call 911 immediately.