HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an amazing representation of what Kaimana Ocean Safari owner Kayleigh Grant called “nature’s natural process”, a Tiger Shark and Honu Sea Turtle go head to head. The shark on the hunt for food, the turtle on the run of it’s life.

Kayleigh Grant took her boat tour of about six people out on their regular route when suddenly, about a half-mile off Kealakekua Bay, a shark was seen repeatedly ramming into the Honu turtle.

The Honu made it’s best efforts to fight off the shark, attempting to turn it’s shell towards it’s predator.

“And it works pretty well,” said Grant on the turtles defenses. “Tiger sharks are made to hunt sea turtles, though, and so they have really sharp, serrated, strong teeth that are good for getting through that shell.”

Grant also added that this is all part of nature, this interaction is the natural course of life and interfering could affect the ecosystem entirely.

“Although you may feel bad for the turtle, it’s best to just let nature run its course and do what it’s supposed to do to keep the ecosystem functioning properly.”

The entire encounter lasted about 10 minutes before both creatures dove deeper down into the ocean.

It’s unclear who came out on top, but it was a sight to see indeed. Grant said although she has seen something similar at least two times before, she felt luckily to witness it once again.