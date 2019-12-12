Tiger shark spotted at Haleiwa Beach Park, warning signs posted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 12-foot tiger shark was spotted by Ocean Safety lifeguards at the Haleiwa Beach Park on Wednesday, December 11, around 2 p.m.

The shark was aggressively chasing a turtle around 25-feet from the shore. Officials said that warning signs have been posted. Jet ski patrols in the area are being made to clear the water and beach patrons are being warned by megaphone announcements.

Warning signs will remain posted until after dark. The situation will be reassessed by Ocean Safety Officials first thing in the morning, Thursday, December 12.