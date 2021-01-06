Tiffany to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ’80s pop star Tiffany, known for hits such as “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and “Could’ve Been,” is returning to Hawaii for some socially-distant shows on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21.

She will be performing two shows each night at Blue Note Hawaii, and only 25 tables per show will be sold to keep audiences safe and spaced apart.

Masks will be required for admittance but can be removed when the person is seated at a table. The mask must be put back on if the individual gets up from their table for any reason.

Tickets are on sale on Blue Note’s website. Prices range from $35 for loge seating and $45 for premium seating. The establishment is selling 2-top, 4-top and 5-top tables.