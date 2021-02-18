Tiffany postpones Hawaii concerts after Texas snowstorm cancels flights

The ’80s pop star Tiffany, known for hits such as “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and “Could’ve Been,” was scheduled to return to Hawaii for some socially-distant shows on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pop icon Tiffany has postponed her concerts at Blue Note Hawaii due to the snowstorms and flight cancellations on the mainland.

The ’80s pop star, known for hits such as “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and “Could’ve Been,” was supposed to perform this weekend. However, she will not be able to arrive on time after her connecting Texas flight was cancelled from the snowstorms.

All in-person and livestream tickets have been automatically transferred:

Tickets purchased for Feb. 20, 2021 are now valid for April 16, 2021

Tickets purchased for Feb. 21, 2021 are now valid for April 18, 2021

Contact club@bluenotehawaii.com with questions or concerns.