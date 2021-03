MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three visitors were rescued off of Makua Beach by ocean safety crews.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Lifeguards paddled out on rescue boards and rescued three snorkelers who were caught in a strong current.

Lifeguards on a jet skis brought them to shore.

The visitors did not require medical attention.