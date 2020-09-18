Three to four sharks spotted off of Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three to four sharks were seen roughly 25 yards off of Kaimana Beach on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17.

The sharks are about four to five feet in length. They are reportedly feeding on a large school of baitfish in the area.

To warn the public, Ocean Safety officials posted warning signs in the area and are doing PA announcements. They are also patrolling the waters.

