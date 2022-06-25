HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Jerry Rice gave a football camp to more than 200 children at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

The camp was hosted by Ka Makana Ali’i for children ages seven to 14 on Saturday, June 25.

Keiki learned about football basics as well as sportsmanship from several experts.

Warm-up exercises were done by Kapolei High School Coach Darren Hernandez and his coaches. All the children did drills.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Wide Receiver Jerry Rice conducts football clinic at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Ewa Beach, Hawaii on Saturday, June 25, 2022

Three-time Super Bowl champion Rice gave the keiki tips, and he encouraged them to work hard and have fun.