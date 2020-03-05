Three teenage girls arrested in connection to a robbery in Halawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three teenage girls have been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened in the Halawa area on March 3 around 4:48 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, three teenage girls, 14, 15, and 16, threatened to use physical force against the victim, a 15-year-old girl. They took the victim’s belongings and fled the scene.

Police were notified and the suspects were arrested for robbery in the second degree.

The girls remain in police custody, pending investigation.