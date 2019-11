HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for three suspects who rammed their vehicle into Macy’s Ala Moana.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say they stole property from the store, then fled the scene.

The possible suspect vehicle was later found abandoned and set on fire.

No arrests have been made at this time.

