Three sharks observed feeding off Kaimana Beach

WAIKIKI, Hawaiii (KHON2) — Shark warning signs are posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.
That’s after three 4-foot sharks were spotted about 10 yards offshore.
Officials say, the sharks were feeding on a school of fish.
No injuries were reported.
