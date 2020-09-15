Three sharks observed feeding off Kaimana Beach

Local News
WAIKIKI, Hawaiii (KHON2) — Shark warning signs are posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

That’s after three 4-foot sharks were spotted about 10 yards offshore.

Officials say, the sharks were feeding on a school of fish.

No injuries were reported.

