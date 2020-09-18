Three rescued from sinking boat off of Marine Corps Base Hawaii

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were rescued from a sinking boat about half a mile off of Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Thursday, Sept. 17.

It happened just after 5 p.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials reported that three adults, one woman and two men, called 911. They were reportedly in distress on their 12-foot vessel.

Ocean Safety was able to reach the three and brought them back to shore safely by jet ski.

No one was injured.

