HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next election is still more than a year away, but three political parties are in jeopardy of being left out of the 2024 ballot, as state law requires a political party to receive a certain percentage of votes to qualify for the next election.

The States’ Office of Elections released a notice with the intention to disqualify the Aloha Aina Party, Green Party of Hawaii and Constitution Party of Hawaii for falling short in the percentage of votes required by the state to remain active.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The States’ Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said it is a standard process after each election.

“After every election, we go through a disqualification process with political parties that don’t meet the requisite number of votes,” Nago said. “There is a wrinkle where if they qualify three times in a row, they go to a 10-year-period where they are qualified for ten years.”

That ten-year period is up for the Green Party and Constitution Party. The Constitution Party of Hawaii Chairperson said they are reassessing their next steps. The party also faces disqualification for failing to have a candidate run in the 2022 election cycle.

Meanwhile, former Green Party candidate Emma Jane Pohlman, said they should not have any issue with gathering the 862 signatures required to be on the ballot again. Pohlman ran for the U.S. Senate, the seat currently held by Democratic Senator Brian Schatz, she said third parties should be able to automatically qualify for the election ballot.

Pohlman said, “In my opinion, it really does need to be, it has to be a permanent third party to avoid the echo chamber that exists within the two political party system.”

The Republican and Democratic parties automatically qualify due to voter turnout for their candidates. State law requires a party to receive at least 4% of all the votes for state senate and representative contests, and at least 2% of all votes combined statewide.

A League of Women Voters of Hawaii member Holly Plackett said having more than two parties on the ballot is good for democracy.

“We feel that you know, the wider candidate selection the better, the voter has a choice,” Plackett said. “And we think part of our voter registration is driven by the feel by the people, that they aren’t having enough of a say, that they are not seeing the types of candidates that they want to see.”

Nago is not expecting the three parties to schedule a hearing to contest the notification, instead, the parties will have until Feb. 22, 2024, to gather the 862 signatures, and gain momentum from possible voters along the way.

Pohlman said, “Until I see more politicians that are actually going out there and wanting to make a difference and really trying to make a difference then I’m just going to keep running until things get fixed.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Parties receiving the disqualification notice have the following ten days to request a hearing and show the reasons why the party should not be disqualified.