Three people safe after wave tosses them out of boat in Barbers Point

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three boaters made it to shore on their own after a wave tossed them out of their 17-foot vessel.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 off Barbers Point Beach Park about 100 yards off shore.

They told rescuers they were trying to get through the surf when a wave tossed them from their boat.

All three were wearing life jackets.

One of them who was a 70-year-old man was treated for a large gash to one of his legs and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories