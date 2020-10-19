Three people safe after wave tosses them out of boat in Barbers Point

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three boaters made it to shore on their own after a wave tossed them out of their 17-foot vessel.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 off Barbers Point Beach Park about 100 yards off shore.

They told rescuers they were trying to get through the surf when a wave tossed them from their boat.

All three were wearing life jackets.

One of them who was a 70-year-old man was treated for a large gash to one of his legs and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

