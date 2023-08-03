HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police Department is investigating a high speed crash that’s left three people dead in Lahaina Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver of a Ford Escape – 22-year-old male – was speeding at around three in the morning when they crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a Kia Soul.

The crash resulted in the Ford Escape catching on fire. Maui Fire Department responded to the incident and extinguished the fire, however the driver was found dead at the scene.

The Kia Soul passengers included the driver, an 81-year-old male, and his passenger, a 75-year-old female, who were also pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injures.

Police investigation also revealed the driver of the Soul was buckled but his passenger was not, and it is unclear as to whether or not the driver of the Escape was buckled.

The involvement of substances like alcohol or drugs is pending toxicology results, and speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

These fatalities mark 11 traffic fatalities, compared to the 13 from this time last year, reported Maui County.

The identities of all three individuals will be withheld until a next of kin can be notified.