Police: Three arrested in attempted car-jackings in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Big Island, three people are in custody in connection with a pair of attempted car-jackings.

Shalton and Shannon Estocado and Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez were arrested Friday night, March 6.

Police say they got two reports of people being approached by an armed suspect who tried to steal their car but ultimately failed and took off.

Police eventually tracked down the suspects to a Chong Street home where police say they found some items stolen from one of the victims as well as marijuana plants.

The suspects now face robbery, assault, drug and firearms charges.