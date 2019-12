HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people are in custody this morning in another stolen car incident.

According to police, it happened Wednesday morning at 12:30 in the Kalihi area.

That’s when an officer pulled the suspects over for a traffic violation and a check on the car revealed that it was reported stolen.

Drugs were also found in the car.

One man and two females are in custody for a number of offenses.