HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a portion of the rail would be operational by July. The Department of Transportation Services is laying out more details on its proposed safety plan for rail operations.

The wheels are turning on the expected July operating date for the Honolulu Rail system.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to DTS, the first portion to run would be from east Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. DTS submitted its rail system safety plan to the Honolulu City Council, laying out a three-level security system.

The proposal stated that the station operators will be at each station, train operators will be at every other train and Honolulu police will respond as needed.

“Seeing that there are different levels of safety and ensuring that we upkeep them at all of our rail stations is optimal,” said Radiant Cordero, Honolulu City councilmember.

DTS said customer safety officers would patrol at select stations, on-board trains and parking facilities, but some questions remain on the details.

“I’m not clear how they determine which stations, is it just the most popular ones or is it just during rush hour,” asked Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Honolulu City councilmember.

Oahu residents KHON2 spoke with said they’re looking forward to utilizing the rail system and are on board with the proposed security measures.

“I think that would make me feel really safe knowing that there are security cameras in the subway,” said Owen Kim, a Salt Lake resident.

“Of course, I feel more secure and for everyone’s safety I think that’s — really good idea,” said Rose, an Ewa Beach resident.

The proposal includes new details about possible operating hours for the first portion of operations which will be from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and would run every 10 minutes.

According to the proposal, on weekends and holidays, service will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“I think they’re going to have to extend those hours,” said Kim.

“I think the public rightfully is going to have questions about how you get home or if you work in the evening, how you get to work beyond this time,” Dos Santos-Tam said.

KHON2 reached out to DTS and is waiting to hear back.

Starting next month, the City Council Transportation Committee will hold information briefings to iron out details before rail operations take off.

“We don’t want to go through something of a trial and error. We want to go through this trial, but we want to be able to provide feedback so that it’s optimal to have the best operations for the rail system,” Cordero said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The City Council Transportation Committee will hold a hearing on the rail safety plan on April 4.