Three injured in H2 crash in Mililani

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three men were injured in a crash in the Mililani area around 6 a.m. Sunday.

This happened on the H2 freeway by the Leilehua off ramp. 

According to emergency medical service officials, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old man,  and a 22-year-old man were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS treated three patients with advanced life support and transported all to emergency rooms.  

Police closed H2 by the Leilehua off ramp at that time in both directions. 

The H2 southbound was reopened about 45 minutes later.  Northbound lanes opened around 10 a.m.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for more details. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story