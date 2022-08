HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people are in serious condition after their car went off the cliff of Round Top Drive on Oahu, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

EMS officials said they treated a 14-year-old female, 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old male.

They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.