HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were injured after a car went into a home in Kalihi.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 on Farr Lane.

EMS paramedics treated two men in their 20s who were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A woman in her 70s was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.