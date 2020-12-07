Three in serious condition following Pearl City warehouse fire

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — A three-alarm fire in a warehouse along Waihona Street left three people in serious condition Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 5.

EMS treated and transported two women and a man who were trapped in the warehouse during the blaze. The two women, who are in their mid 40s, and the man, who is in his mid 50s, suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

A dog and cat were also rescued from the fire, according to HFD.

