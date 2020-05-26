Three hospitalized after getting into trouble at Oahu beaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people are in the hospital after getting into trouble at Oahu beaches.

According to EMS, a 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition, after she got into trouble swimming at Haleiwa Beach Park at 6 p.m. Monday.

15 minutes later, EMS responded to another swimmer in distress at Ewa Beach Park. A 41-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

And at 6:30 p.m., EMS rescued an unresponsive swimmer at Makaha Beach Park, where they performed life-saving treatment. The 47-year-old male was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

EMS says 49 people were rescued, and thousands of preventative actions were taken across Oahu beaches on Memorial Day.