Three hikers lose sunlight, rescued from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern rose as choppers hovered around the Kuliouou neighborhood Thursday night, November 14.

KHON2 News reached out to officials at the Honolulu Fire Department to see what the situation was.

According to them, twelve HFD personnel responded to a situation at Kuliouou Ridge Trail involving three adult males in their late teens and early twenties.

They say that the three men couldn’t get out before it got dark and got lost.

When they arrived on the scene at 8:34 p.m. they searched for the group and later found the three hikers on a lower ridge.

Fire officials say that they flew them out instead of hiking in because of how far the three hikers were.

Responders later secured them at a landing zone in Kuliouou Neighborhood Park at 9:50 p.m.

All three hikers were reportedly uninjured and accounted for.