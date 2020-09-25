Three Hawaii schools honored as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three Hawaii elementary schools have been named as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three Hawaii elementary schools have been named as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Ernest Bowen (E.B.) de Silva Elementary in Hilo, Liholiho Elementary in Kaimuki, and Waikiki Elementary were all recognized for exceeding statewide averages in language arts and math.

Schools that are named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored for their academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

E.B. de Silva Elementary exceeded statewide averages in English language arts and math by over 21 percentage points. E.B. De Silva Elementary was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2014.

Liholiho Elementary exceeded statewide averages in English language arts and math by over 17 percentage points. Liholiho Elementary was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004 and 2011.

Waikiki Elementary exceeded statewide averages in English language arts and math by over 21 percentage points. Waikiki Elementary was also recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2007 and 2013.

The three elementary schools are among 367 nationwide winners that were announced on Sept. 24 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

