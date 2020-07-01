Three giraffes and a zebra at the Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is an exciting day at the Honolulu zoo, as the long time resident giraffe named Squirt was formally introduced to his two new, and much younger roommates.

The 20-year-old Squirt has been hanging around with Mr. Z the zebra since the zoo put down the other giraffe.

After a couple of weeks of watching one another over the fence, the one-and-a-half year-old male named Neelix and the 11-month-old female named Sandi joined squirt in the enclosure for the first time.

“Mr. Z is Squirt’s shadow,” said Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo director. “He follows the giraffe everywhere. So it’s a little new for him now that he has three giraffe’s to contend with. But I think it’s working ha ha. They’re all getting along so far? Yah, they seem happy they’re running around there’s a lot of playful activity so we just hope it continues that way.”

The zoo is now closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

But it’s open again Wednesday, and you’ll be able to see the three giraffes, and Mr. Z all together for the very first time.

