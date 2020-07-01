Three former corrections officers face federal charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three former corrections officers are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they assaulted an inmate.

The incident happened in June 2015 at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

According to federal prosecutors Jason Tagaloa, Craig Pinkney, Jonathan Taum and a fourth unnamed officer assaulted the inmate in the jail’s rec yard.

Then they colluded together to create a false story claiming they were trying to subdue the inmate who had become violent.

Prosecutors say that’s not true.

The defendants face the possibility of decades in prison if convicted.

THE LATEST ON KHON2