Three fires extinguished on Maui on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui firefighters spent Sunday fighting three fires.

The first happened shortly after noon on Hana Highway near Maliko Gulch.

The fire was quickly put out about an hour later. Maui fire crews estimate that one acre of brush burned.

The second fire was reported nearby on Holomua Road about 1,500 square-feet of brush burned and was put out about an hour later.

Shortly before 2 p.m. a third fire was reported in Kanaio where a home and several abandoned vehicles went up in flames.

That fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires, and the investigation to determine a cause continues.

