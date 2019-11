HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lions were spotted at the Blaisdell Saturday, November 2.

It was part of the entertainment at the 18th annual “Oh Baby! Family, Toy, Game and Party Expo” at the Blaisdell.

It’s really three events in one. It has everything for new and expecting parents as well as ideas for parties and gifts.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 2.

General admission is $5.50.