Three escape a house fire on Hookena Beach Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Hawaii Island extinguished a structure fire that was located on Hookena Beach Road.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The fire broke out Saturday, Sept. 27, just after 9:30 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a two-story, toppled wooden home fully engulfed in fire. Multiple vehicles that were near the burning home were also in flames.

Hawaii Fire Department officials said that three occupants–a 43-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl–were able to escape before responders arrived. None of the three were injured.

The fire was later extinguished at 10:30 a.m. and the home was not salvageable. Fire investigators reported $326,400 in damages, and they could not determine the cause of the fire.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories