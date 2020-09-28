Three escape a house fire on Hookena Beach Road

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Hawaii Island extinguished a structure fire that was located on Hookena Beach Road.
The fire broke out Saturday, Sept. 27, just after 9:30 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene and found a two-story, toppled wooden home fully engulfed in fire. Multiple vehicles that were near the burning home were also in flames.
Hawaii Fire Department officials said that three occupants–a 43-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl–were able to escape before responders arrived. None of the three were injured.
The fire was later extinguished at 10:30 a.m. and the home was not salvageable. Fire investigators reported $326,400 in damages, and they could not determine the cause of the fire.
