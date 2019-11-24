Three dead in a single-car crash on Kuhio Highway

(KHON2) – Three men died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Kuhio Highway in Anahola early Saturday morning, November 23.

Their identities have not yet been released.

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, Kauai Police Department officials responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Kuhio Highway in Anahola in the vicinity of Whalers General Store.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

A gray Toyota pickup truck appeared to have traveled southbound at a high rate of speed, crossed over to the northbound lane, struck a guardrail, and rested upside down near the vicinity of Whalers General Store.

The male driver, 20 years of age, and two of the occupants, both 16 years of age, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants survived non-life-threatening injuries.

“There are no words that can properly express the sorrow and emptiness that many of us feel about this morning’s heartbreaking tragedy that took the lives of three of our very own young men who had their whole lives ahead of them,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “Our entire island is mourning alongside the family and loved ones of these three young men. Our hearts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time.”

“I am terribly saddened by this devastating loss of life,” said KPD Chief Todd Raybuck. “The Kauai Police Department offers its condolences and prayers to the family and friends affected by this tragedy. It is important for everyone in our community to work together towards healing and preventing future traffic accidents.”

Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions for roughly six hours as KPD’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation. The highway was reopened shortly after 6:20 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, are assisting with the families of the victims.