HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are some Summer Fun spots on Oahu still open three days after the original in-person registration on Saturday, May 14, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.
Parents who want to sign up their children for the program need to register in person.
The department advised parents to call to coordinate registration in person by calling first.
For the phone number of the location, visit the Summer Fun program webpage.
Registration costs $25.
Summer Fun programs start Monday, June 6 and run through Friday, July 22.
According to the Department of Parks and Recreation the following parks had Summer Fun openings as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
- Mā’ili Community Park
- ‘Āina Haina Community Park
- Wai’anae District Park
- Kalaniana’ole Beac Park
- Hau’ula Community Park
- Mākaha Valley Community Park
- Pililā’au Community Park
- Mānoa Valley District Park
- Wahiawā District Park
- He’eia Summer Fun
- Beretania Community Park
- Waipahū District Park
- Hālawa District Park
- Waiau District Park
- Kahuku District Park
- Kamilo Iki Community Park
- Lanakila District Park
- Hō’ae’ae Community Park
- Fern Community Park
- Kaimukī Community Park
- Lā’ie Summer Fun
- Kalākaua District Park
- Makakilo Community Park
- ‘Ewa Beach Community Park
- Kalihi Valley District Park
- Asing Community Park
- Kānewai Community Park
- ‘Ewa Mahiko District Park
- Wilson Community Park
- Ala Wai Community Park
- Waimānalo District Park
- Kāhala Community Park
- McCully District Park
- Whitmore Community Park