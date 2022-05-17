HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are some Summer Fun spots on Oahu still open three days after the original in-person registration on Saturday, May 14, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Parents who want to sign up their children for the program need to register in person.

The department advised parents to call to coordinate registration in person by calling first.

For the phone number of the location, visit the Summer Fun program webpage.

Registration costs $25.

Summer Fun programs start Monday, June 6 and run through Friday, July 22.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation the following parks had Summer Fun openings as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.