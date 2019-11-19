Three arrests were made on Kauai in “Operation Keiki Shield”

Three arrests were made on Kauai this month in the latest efforts to protect Hawaii’s children from sexual predators.

The sting was just one of three operations that took place since March, under the name “Operation Keiki Shield.”

Officials say 25 people have been arrested so far this year on Oahu and Kauai.

“Operation Keiki Shield” is aimed at predators who approach children online for sex or sexual activities.

Officials also urge both parents and children to be cautious when online, especially on social media.