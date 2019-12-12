Three arrested for illegally camping at Salt Pond Beach

KAUAI (KHON2) – Kauai police arrested three individuals on Wednesday, December 11, who refused to comply with county park camping rules at Salt Pond Beach Park.

At around 6:30 a.m., officials with the Department of Parks and Recreation requested the assistance of the Kauai Police Department to safely remove individuals who were illegally camping at Salt Pond Beach Park, in order for park officials to perform scheduled maintenance of the area.

Park officials said that they issued multiple verbal warnings and written citations to the unpermitted campers before Wednesday’s arrest. They were also previously notified that camping is closed at Salt Pond Beach Park, Tuesday through Wednesday, for park maintenance.

“Salt Pond Beach Park is a County park facility meant for all members of our community,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Porter. “It’s a popular place for families during the holidays, and the County continues to issue camping permits to those wishing to use the public park. We have continuously tried to work with all campers to comply with the rules of our parks and facilities, in an effort to ensure our parks are properly cared for and maintained for the entire community.”

“The arrests this morning were made due to violations of park rules that are in place to protect public health,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. “The park requires routine maintenance and campers need to vacate the premises during the allotted timeframe so that county officials can clean for sanitary purposes. KPD will continue to enforce the rules so that Salt Pond Beach Park can continue to be enjoyed by the entire community.”

The three individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday without incident. Each was released on $50 in bail.

County officials continue to urge all park users to apply for camping permits and follow all facility rules for the safety and enjoyment of all park users. For more information about camping at the County of Kauai parks, please visit www.kauai.gov/Camping.