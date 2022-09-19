HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large earthquake struck Mexico on Monday, which generated the possibility of a tsunami for some Pacific areas close to the epicenter.

The quake, which struck the coast of Michoacan at 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time, was initially listed as a magnitude 7.5 but was upgraded to a 7.6.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Emergency officials at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed in a statement at 9:09 a.m. that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.