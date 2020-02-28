Threat prompts Ewa Beach schools to go into lockdown

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

For the second time this week, a school has been put on lockdown. According to the Department of Education, Campbell High School, Ilima Intermediate, Pohakea Elementary and Kaimiloa Elementary were put on lockdown this morning. It was initiated due to a report of possible gunshot-like noises near Campbell. Police swept the area and did not locate a suspect. The lockdown was later lifted.

