A large power outage is affecting several thousand people on the windward side of Oahu. Hawaiian Electric stated that there are responders en route.

210p: ~8000 customers without power in the Kahuku/Kaaawa/Kahaluu area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 11, 2019

The affected areas are Ahuimanu, Hauula, Heeia, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley, Kaneohe, Kualoa, Laie, Punaluu, Temple Valley, Waiahole and Waikane.

